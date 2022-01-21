CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
The Exercise Coach brings A/I, robotics to new gym in Cleveland Park

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 21, 2022, 11:07 AM

The equipment at The Exercise Coach uses data-driven robotic exercise technology, plus coaches.
Courtesy The Excercise Coach
The 20-minute workouts are supervised by a coach. Customers can get one-on-one training or semi-private lessons.
Courtesy The Exercise Coach
The Exercise Coach has more than 120 locations in the U.S. The Tenleytown location is the first in the D.C. area.
Courtesy The Exercise Coach
(1/3)

Chicago-based fitness chain The Exercise Coach will open its first D.C.-area location this month in Cleveland Park, with computers and robotics running the workouts.

The D.C. location, at 3333 Connecticut Ave. NW, opens Jan. 27.

The Exercise Coach locations are outfitted with high-tech computerized machines, called “exerbotics,” instead of traditional workout equipment. Its data-driven robotic exercise technology is combined with guidance by certified coaches.

The company was founded in 2000, and began franchising in 2011. There are currently more than 120 locations in the U.S. and 35 locations in Japan.

Kirsten Denney, a former IT project manager, is the D.C. franchisee.

“I felt like this was a really viable business, a new concept, built on rock-solid sciences and backed up by good people at corporate,” she said.

The gym works a little differently from traditional fitness centers. There are no walk-ins. Workouts are scheduled by appointment only. The 20-minute workouts are always supervised by a coach, and there are no more than four participants per trainer at any given time.

The locations tend to be small as well. The Cleveland Park location is 1,250 square feet.

“We are different from big box gyms as our boutique fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean. This remains our core offering,” said Brian Cygan, Exercise Coach founder.

The Exercise coach offers both one-on-one personal training, which ranges from $40 to $58 per session, and semiprivate training rates for $249 for eight sessions.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

