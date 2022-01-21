The Exercise Coach brings A/I, robotics to new gym in Cleveland Park

Chicago-based fitness chain The Exercise Coach will open its first D.C.-area location this month, with computers and robotics running the workouts.

The D.C. location, at 3333 Connecticut Ave. NW, opens Jan. 27.

The Exercise Coach locations are outfitted with high-tech computerized machines, called “exerbotics,” instead of traditional workout equipment. Its data-driven robotic exercise technology is combined with guidance by certified coaches.

The company was founded in 2000, and began franchising in 2011. There are currently more than 120 locations in the U.S. and 35 locations in Japan.

Kirsten Denney, a former IT project manager, is the D.C. franchisee.

“I felt like this was a really viable business, a new concept, built on rock-solid sciences and backed up by good people at corporate,” she said.

The gym works a little differently from traditional fitness centers. There are no walk-ins. Workouts are scheduled by appointment only. The 20-minute workouts are always supervised by a coach, and there are no more than four participants per trainer at any given time.

The locations tend to be small as well. The Cleveland Park location is 1,250 square feet.

“We are different from big box gyms as our boutique fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean. This remains our core offering,” said Brian Cygan, Exercise Coach founder.

The Exercise coach offers both one-on-one personal training, which ranges from $40 to $58 per session, and semiprivate training rates for $249 for eight sessions.