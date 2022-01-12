CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Dish Network, Ally Financial rise; Biogen, Carvana fall

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 4:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Carvana Inc., down $8.67 to $177.53.

General Motors launched a new website to help its dealers compete with online used car sellers.

Biogen Inc., down $16.18 to $225.34.

Medicare is limiting coverage of Biogen’s $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug, whose benefits have been widely questioned.

Ally Financial Inc., up $1.50 to $52.04.

The auto finance company raised its dividend and announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., down $3.84 to $37.59.

The investment banking and capital markets company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., up 49 cents to $67.67.

The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced a $125 million stock buyback plan.

Dish Network Corp., up 99 cents to $36.37.

The satellite television company and DirecTV are reportedly considering a merger.

Infosys Ltd., up 73 cents to $25.75.

The business consulting services provider reported solid fiscal third-quarter financial results.

InMode Ltd., up 79 cents to $55.74.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices gave investors an encouraging financial update.

