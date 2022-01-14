WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » Business & Finance » DC’s Cafe Mozart is closing

DC’s Cafe Mozart is closing

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C.’s restaurant scene is losing another institution with the closing of Cafe Mozart after 40 years. (Google Earth)

The District is losing another restaurant institution with this weekend’s closing of Cafe Mozart.

Cafe Mozart has been serving authentic German fare from its location on H Street in Northwest, two blocks from the White House, for 41 years, and calls itself D.C.’s oldest woman-owned restaurant.

Its last day will be Jan. 15.

“We would like to thank each and every person who stepped foot into our establishment,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “Serving you and your families was our greatest honor. When we opened our doors in 1981, we were hoping to make a difference in downtown DC only to realize our customers were the ones who made the difference with us.”

Owners Hildegard and Max Fehr originally operated the German Deli inside the Annapolis Hotel on 11th Street in Northwest, a business Hildegard purchased on a whim in 1964. She’d gone to the deli for sausages and its owner, anxious to retire, agreed to the sale on the spot.

In June 1981, they bought what was a UDC school cafeteria at 1331 H St. NW, and, being Vienna natives, named their new restaurant after the Austrian city’s famous composer.

Shortly after, it expanded the H Street space and brought its deli to the front of the house. In 2000, they expanded to vacated space next door, for a bakery selling pastries, strudels and cakes.

In its Facebook farewell, Cafe Mozart gave no specific reason for its closing. It ended the Facebook post with “Auf Widersehen.”

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up