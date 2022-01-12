CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.42 to $82.64 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 95 cents to $84.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.39 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February natural gas rose 61 cents to $4.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.80 to $1,827.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 40 cents to $23.21 an ounce and March copper rose 15 cents to $4.58 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.40 Japanese yen from 115.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1450 from $1.1366.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up