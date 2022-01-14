CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
14th Street gets more margaritas, dance floor at Salazar

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 1:37 PM

Mission Group's newest 14th Street Tex-Mex venue, Salazar.

Courtesy Dan Swartz
Salazar restaurant basement bar.
Salazar restaurant basement bar.

Courtesy Dan Swartz
Mission Group’s newest 14th Street Tex-Mex venue, Salazar.

Courtesy Dan Swartz
(1/3)
Salazar restaurant basement bar.

D.C.’s Mission Group will open its latest venue this weekend: Salazar, a three-level combination bar, Tex-Mex restaurant and event venue at 1819 14th St. Northwest.

Salazar will have a soft opening Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The venue, formerly occupied by El Centro D.F., has a lot going on. The 8,000-square-foot space has a split-level roof deck with two bars, a dozen big-screen video monitors and a lower-level dance floor with a private bar.

Patrons can wash down the Tex-Mex fare with more than 50 tequilas and a variety of margaritas, and top it off with Mexican chocolate brownies.

Salazar will add brunch beginning in February, with bottomless margaritas.

Mission Group’s other restaurants include two Mission locations, in Dupont Circle and Navy Yard, as well as Hawthorne on U Street and The Admiral in Dupont Circle.

This spring, it will open Royal Sands Social Club in Navy Yard by the Nationals Park main entrance. The 13,000-square-foot, two-level beach-themed bar and restaurant, previously to be called the Royal Palm Social Club, will serve fish tacos, salads and frozen drinks.

Mission Group owners Fritz Brogan and Reed Landry opened the original Mission in Dupont Circle in 2014.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

