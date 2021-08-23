Navy Yard getting big, beach-themed bar and restaurant

D.C. restaurant operator Mission Group is doubling down on Navy Yard, with plans for its second bar and restaurant by Nats Park named Royal Palm Social Club.

The 13,000-square-foot, two-floor Royal Palm Social Club will have multiple bars, patios, two dozen big screens and large events space. It opens in spring of 2022.

Royal Palm Social Club will be on the ground floor of West Half, a residential building, at 26 N Street and Van Street SE across from Nats Park’s center field gates.

Mission Group says the menu will be beach fare, with fish tacos, salads and frozen drinks.

It will be Mission Group’s second Navy Yard location. It opened Tex-Mex restaurant Mission Navy Yard in 2018. Restauranteurs Fritz Brogan and Reed Landry opened the original Mission in Dupont Circle in 2014.

Its other restaurants include The Admiral in Dupont Circle and Hawthorne on U Street in Northwest D.C. Mission Group will open a Tex-Mex restaurant and club on 14th Street, in the former El Centro space, later this year.