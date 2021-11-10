CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Michelin-awarded chef brings Indian restaurant to Old Town

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 9:45 AM

Kismet Modern Indian in Old Town is the sister restaurant to Karma Modern Indian near downtown D.C.’s Chinatown.

Courtesy Kismet Modern Indian
Michelin award-winning chef Ajay Kumar is seen.

Courtesy Kismet Modern Indian
Menu items include spicy dishes and vegan dishes.

Courtesy Kismet Modern Indian
(1/3)

Kismet Modern Indian opens in Old Town Alexandria on Wednesday with a Michelin award-winning chef at the helm of the Virginia restaurant.

Kismet Modern Indian, at 111 N. Pitt St., three blocks from the Torpedo Factory and the Alexandria waterfront, is the sister restaurant to Karma Modern Indian near downtown D.C.’s Chinatown, and it’s chef, Ajay Kumar, will lead the kitchen in Old Town as well.

Karma Modern Indian was among recipients of this year’s Michelin Bib Gourmand Awards, which recognize restaurants of high quality at a moderate price.

The off-street restaurant includes a courtyard patio and outdoor seating for 35, along with seating for 85 in the main dining room.

Appetizers include dishes like puffed rice, date chutney and green chili, lamb seekh kebab and tandoori shrimp, with apps priced between $10 and $15. Main courses, priced between $22 and $34, include snapper peri-peri, chicken tikka masala and lamb ghee roast. Menu items include spicy dishes and vegan dishes.

There also are breads, companions and desserts.

Kismet Modern Indian will be open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, and also includes takeout.

Check out the menu below.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

