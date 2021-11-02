Autogrill opening its first US Puro Gusto location in DC

Italian restaurant giant Autogrill is opening the first U.S. location of its Puro Gusto all-day cafe in downtown D.C.

Italian restaurant giant Autogrill is opening the first U.S. location of its Puro Gusto all-day cafe in downtown D.C.

The company gave no firm opening date, other than to say it will open later this year. Puro Gusto will be at 1345 F St. NW, taking over space formerly the French cafe Maison Kayser, which closed in 2019.

Puro Gusto has locations in 10 countries. The first opened in Milan in 2006 as a small coffee shop, and now has 30 locations from Europe to Asia.

Autogrill says the cafes celebrate the habits and rituals of the Italian people.

Puro Gusto, Italian for “pure taste,” will serve authentic Italian coffee, food and Aperitivo. The menu will span from breakfast to lunch and cocktail hour.

Autogrill declined to offer menu details or prices for the D.C. location, or the restaurant’s customer capacity.

Puro Gusto has partnerships with top Italian brands, including LavAzza Coffee, Campari/Aperol and San Pellegrino.

Autogrill operates in 30 countries with about 950 locations under various brands, many of its locations in airports, train stations and motorway travel plazas.

In 1999, Autogrill acquired North Bethesda, Maryland-based food services company Host Marriott Services, which became HMS Host.