Soupergirl and PLNT Burger team for vegan grilled cheese and tomato soup

Two D.C. leaders in the plant-based food scene are partnering for a vegan version of an all-time favorite: Grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Soupergirl, which has been making a line of plant-based soups carried at many grocery stores since 2008, has partnered with burger boss Spike Mendelsohn to offer the combo at its plant-based PLNT Burger locations starting Oct. 24.

The creamy tomato basil soup will be paired with a grilled cheese sandwich for $7.50.

“The grilled cheese is one of the top off-the-menu requests from our PLNT family, and especially by kids, so pairing it with Soupergirl’s creamy tomato soup makes for the perfect fall comfort food, said CEO Ben Kaplan.

Mendelsohn, known for his beefy burgers at Good Stuff Eatery restaurants, opened the first PLNT Burger inside a Whole Foods Market store in downtown Silver Spring in 2019.

There are nine locations now, all inside Whole Foods stores, including one in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Soupergirl was launched by former stand-up comedian Sara Polon and her mother Marilyn in 2008.

It sells its variety of soups and gazpachos direct to consumers online through nationwide delivery, as well as local delivery and pickup, and at retailers including Whole Foods, Costco, Lidl, Wegmans and Giant Food stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Mendelsohn and Polon have something else in common.

A year ago, Soupergirl landed a $2 million investment for expansion, from investors including Honest Tea founder and Beyond Meat board member Seth Goldman.

Goldman joined Mendelsohn as a PLNT Burger co-founder and investor last year as well.