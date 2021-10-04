Netflix is the first donor to the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship fund, established by the late actor's wife for Howard University's School of Fine Arts.

Netflix is the first donor to the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, contributing $5.4 million to the scholarship fund established by Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, for Howard University’s School of Fine Arts.

Boseman, who died of colon cancer last year at the age of 43, graduated from Howard University with a fine arts degree in directing.

In September, Howard University officially renamed its fine arts school the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

The scholarship endowment will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of tuition.

One member of each existing class enrolled in the college has also been awarded a scholarship, including Sarah Long, a freshman in musical theater; Shawn Smith, a sophomore studying acting; Janee’ Ferguson, a junior in theater arts administration; and Deirdre Dunkin, a senior studying dance.

The scholarships will be given to students in the dramatic arts “who exemplify Boseman’s values,” including leadership, respect, empathy and passion.

Walt Disney executive chairman Bob Iger is also leading fundraising efforts for a new state-of-the-art facility for the school’s operations, as well as an endowment for the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

In May, Howard named actress Phylicia Rashad the college’s dean.