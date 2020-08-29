DC’s Howard University mourns death of Chadwick Boseman

D.C.'s Howard University mourns Class of 2000 graduate and star actor Chadwick Boseman's death due to cancer.

Before the world became familiar with actor Chadwick Boseman and his portrayals of Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, James Brown or as the Black Panther in the movies, he was a Howard University Bison.

Now Boseman’s alma mater is mourning the 2000 graduate’s death following a four year battle with cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of alumnus Chadwick Boseman who passed away last night after a long private battle with colon cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a letter to the Howard University community.

“Boseman reminds us that the quality of life is not measured in time, but rather it is measured in how well we live it and what we prioritized. He prioritized his wife, his family, his friends, his craft, and loving others. The characters he portrayed will be celebrated but his greatest gift to us was himself,” said Frederick.

The 43-year-old, who died Friday, returned to Howard in 2018 to deliver the school’s commencement speech.

You can watch his remarks below.

