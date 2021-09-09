Tom’s Watch Bar brings big video sports bar to Navy Yard

Denver-based Tom's Watch Bar is bringing one of its large video-centric sports bars to a location a half block from Nationals Park.

The sports bar and restaurant has signed a lease for 7,800 square feet at 1250 Half St. SE, part of the recently-completed Kelvin apartments, and will open next summer.

Tom’s bills its sports bars as a cutting-edge, 360-degree viewing experience. The Navy Yard location will have hundreds of wall-to-wall screens with a central oversized stadium screen.

The menu will include tacos, prime rib dip sandwiches, burgers, wings and dozens of beers on tap.

The Navy Yard location will be the seventh location for Tom’s Watch Bar. The original opened in Denver about 10 years ago. It now has locations at Coors Field in Denver, at casinos in Connecticut and Washington state, and others in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Tom’s is one of several new leases KLNB has brokered for Kelvin owner Jair Lunch.

Also opening at the location next year will be Tropical Smoothie Cafe and high-intensity fitness center F45 Training.

Previously announced leases for the same location include Silver Diner, which plans a two-story location and its first traditional diner in the District, and Swingers Crazy Golf, which will open the second D.C. location for its indoor mini-golf, bar and restaurant.

Swingers opened its first D.C. location earlier this summer in Dupont Circle.