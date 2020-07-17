Really want to see a Nats game this season? Rent an apartment or buy a condo with a view

Fans could rent an apartment or buy a condo near the D.C. ballpark to get the perfect view.

With no fans allowed inside Nats Park when season starts later this month, a lucky few fans who live near the D.C. ballpark can still watch home games from outside the stadium, and two more residential buildings with direct ballpark views have opened.

Developer Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners is leasing at The Kelvin, an 11-story, 312-unit apartment building that is part of a mixed-use development at 1250 Half St., S.E., directly across N Street from Nats Park’s center field entrance. Upper level apartments facing the park with balconies have a panoramic, center field view of the ballpark, as does the building’s shared roof top, with stadium-style seating.

You’ll blow the cost of season tickets on one month’s rent.

A 430-square-foot studio at The Kelvin is about $1,800 a month. A top floor, 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom with balcony is more than $4,900 a month.

Across Half Street, at 70 N St., S.E., is a new condominium building, eNvy, also from Jair Lynch, which began sales last fall. A third of its condo units have ballpark views, and so does its roof deck. Condos at eNvy range from about $400,000 to close to $900,000, based on current listings.

Developer Grosvenor America’s F1RST apartment building at the corner of First and N streets in Southeast was completed in 2017. Its rooftop terrace includes stadium-style seating with views into Nats Park. Rents range from about $1,500 to more than $4,000 a month.

There are now more than 40 residential buildings, both apartments and condos, and more than 50 restaurants in Capitol Riverfront and Navy Yard, D.C.’s fastest growing neighborhood.