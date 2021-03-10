CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mini golf for grown-ups coming to Dupont Circle

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 3:39 PM

The Dupont Circle Swingers is described as “a 1920s English golf clubhouse.”

The idea behind Swingers was to create the most ridiculously fun venue possible.

Swingers is scheduled to open in June in Dupont Circle.

Swingers, an over-the-top miniature golf course venue with two locations in London, is bringing its “crazy golf” to D.C.’s Dupont Circle.

It is taking over the former Front Page and Buffalo Billiards spaces on two levels at 1330 19th St. NW, two longtime Dupont Circle fixtures that closed last year.

Swingers, opening June 11, will include two elaborately designed 9-hole mini golf courses; street food vendors in a large food hall, including Lil’ Succotash, tuTaco, Kneadza Pizza and Man-ze-Dahr Bakery, all from restaurant group Knead Hospitality; DJs; and full bar service at four bars, and even on the courses. No one under 21 will be admitted.

The Dupont Circle Swingers is described as “a 1920s English golf clubhouse.”

Off-peak ticket prices, Sunday through Wednesday before 5 p.m., are $19 per person. It is $24 per person during peak times. There are food and drink packages starting at $39 per person.

Course time slots are 90 minutes per group.

Swingers launched in 2014 in London as a five month pop-up at a Shoreditch warehouse. It long outlasted its planned pop-up life and opened a permanent location in London in 2016. A second London location opened in 2018. British GQ dubbed Swingers “One of the 60 Best Things in the World.”

“The idea behind Swingers was to create the most ridiculously fun venue possible. That’s why we teamed crazy golf with delicious street food, sensational cocktails and top-notch service in a totally unique, theatrical space,” co-founder Matt Grech-Smith says on the company’s website.

In addition to the D.C. Swingers opening this summer, the U.S. expansion also includes a location in New York’s Flatiron District.

