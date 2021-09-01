CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Scooter company Helbiz launches narrated historical tours through DC

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 10:30 AM

You can take an audio guided tour of D.C. on a Helbiz scooter. (Courtesy Helbiz)

D.C. tourists and residents can get a two-wheeled historical tour of the area on a Helbiz scooter.

Helbiz, one of several shared electric scooter companies operating in the D.C. area, has partnered with audio tour company VOX Group for a guided audio tour in D.C., the second such partnership following a similar historical tour partnership in Rome.

The audio tour also includes an interactive map which can use personalized profiling to tailor tours to the rider’s personal preferences and interests.

“Our mapping and audio technology has helped create a new, innovative way for visitors to explore cities,” said Fabio Primerano, VOX Group chief executive.

New York-based Helbiz operates its e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds in 45 cities. VOX Group provides listening devices and audio technology for tour operators, cruise operators and tourist attractions around the world.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

