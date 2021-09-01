Scooter company Helbiz launches narrated historical tours through DC

D.C. tourists and residents can get a two-wheeled historical tour of the area on a Helbiz scooter.

Helbiz, one of several shared electric scooter companies operating in the D.C. area, has partnered with audio tour company VOX Group for a guided audio tour in D.C., the second such partnership following a similar historical tour partnership in Rome.

The audio tour also includes an interactive map which can use personalized profiling to tailor tours to the rider’s personal preferences and interests.

“Our mapping and audio technology has helped create a new, innovative way for visitors to explore cities,” said Fabio Primerano, VOX Group chief executive.

New York-based Helbiz operates its e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds in 45 cities. VOX Group provides listening devices and audio technology for tour operators, cruise operators and tourist attractions around the world.