Cannabis Festival gets ‘Legalize It Lager’

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 16, 2021, 9:17 AM

The artwork for DC Brau’s Legalize It Lager. (Courtesy DC Brau)

This year’s National Cannabis Festival is still on for Aug. 28 at RFK Stadium, and attendees will have a new local beer to taste.

Festival organizers have named DC Brau the official beverage partner. To mark the occasion, DC Brau has brewed a limited-run beer made for National Cannabis Festival attendees named Legalize it Lager.

The artwork for the cans, designed by DC Brau business development manager Kayleigh Tanthorey, features a cartoon version of the Lincoln Memorial’s seated Abraham Lincoln with a bud for a head, holding a joint.

The beer won’t be exclusive to the festival.

DC Brau’s summer concert series, Dock Days of Summer, held on Sundays at its location on Bladensburg Road in Northeast, will give its attendees an advanced tasting of the beer Aug. 22. DC Brau co-founder Jeff Hancock and Kathryn Rust, of Remedy Dispensary, will also hold a panel discussion titled “Hemp & Hops: The Future of Cannabis and Beverages” that day.

The Aug. 22 Dock Days of Summer’s featured performer will be Grateful Dead cover band Black Muddy River Band.

“We welcome the opportunity to introduce cannabis enthusiasts to our brews while also supporting the larger mission to destigmatize and decriminalize the use of cannabis,” Hancock and co-founder Brandon Skall said in a statement.

The National Cannabis Festival, an all-day event starting at noon Aug. 28, includes concerts, exhibitions, food and educational presentations. General admission tickets are $65; more than 20,000 have been sold so far for this year’s festival.

The first National Cannabis Festival was held in 2016 on the festival grounds of RFK Stadium and drew 5,000 attendees. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but 20,000 attended the 2019 event.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

