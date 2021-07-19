Hundreds of job openings at FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team, which played without fans at FedEx Field during the 2020 season, intends to have full capacity of 82,000 in the stadium for the 2021 season.

The Washington Football Team, which played without fans at FedEx Field during the 2020 season, intends to have full capacity of 82,000 in the stadium for the 2021 season — and that means many jobs for those who provide services for fans.

BEST Crowd Management, which provides staffing and crowd management at FedEx Field, is hiring 500 new guest relations and security positions at the stadium. Jobs being filled are seasonal.

“The game day experience at FedEx Field is something fans and players have been missing, and we’re excited to see the Washington Football Team family come together once again,” said Jeff Spoerndle, BEST Crowd Management vice president. “To make that happen, we need eager, energetic staff.”

Maryland lifted all capacity restrictions on outdoor venues, including the Landover stadium, on May 15, citing the state’s rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Washington Football Team says FedEx Field will have a total of 700 employees for this season, with 150 of those being new additions. BEST and the Washington Football Team will collectively handle the onboarding and training process for all new and returning employees.

FedEx Field has not been completely unused, and has had demand for staff. In 2020 and early 2021, it hosted several events, including DMVVotes, Draft Live, Catholic University’s graduation and two games with limited attendees.

Minneapolis-based BEST Crowd Management manages 125 sports venues, including MLB, NCAA, NFL and NHL, with about 25,000 employees.