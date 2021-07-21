Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
DC area (mostly) missing from Tripadvisor’s list of ‘best’ restaurants

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 11:58 AM

Tripadvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants largely overlooks any restaurant diners in the D.C. region can enjoy. In fact, not one restaurant in the D.C. area makes the top 10 in its six categories for U.S. restaurants.

But a restaurant within driving distance is ranked No. 1 on the Fine Dining list: The Inn at Little Washington, in Washington, Virginia.

TripAdvisor said The Inn at Little Washington “boasts an award-winning 14,000-bottle wine cellar and serves up classic French cuisine including dishes such as carpaccio of herb-crusted Elysian Fields baby lamb loin with Caesar salad ice cream and coconut sorbet with passionfruit and ginger granite.”

The Inn at Little Washington also ranked No. 8 on the U.S. Date Night Restaurant list.

Tripadvisor’s list is calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings collected from January 2020 through April 2021.

The only other nearby restaurants named by Tripadvisor include Bistro St. Michaels, in St. Michaels, Maryland, which ranked No. 5 on the date-night list, and The Land of Kush, in Baltimore, coming in at No. 3 on the Best U.S. Vegan Restaurant list.

A few D.C. restaurants are included on the rankings of the top 25 in each category. D.C.’s Rasika ranks No. 18 on the fine dining list. Unconventional Diner in D.C. ranks No. 22 on the best brunches list, and Founding Farmers DC ranks No. 25 on the brunch list.

Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best restaurants rankings, both in the U.S. and the world, is posted online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

