United adds Dulles flights to Athens, Frankfurt next month

United Airlines will add the first seasonal nonstop service from the D.C. region to Athens, Greece, next month, and is adding a second daily flight to Frankfurt.

The Athens flight will operate three times a week through Oct. 3. The additional daily Frankfurt flight will be an evening departure.

This month, Brussels Airlines resumed nonstop service from Dulles to Brussels with four weekly flights.

United is adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule, including increasing service to more reopened European destinations.

At Dulles, the airline will increase daily departures to 220 fights, and will fly 80% of its U.S. schedule compared to July 2019. United, the dominant carrier at Dulles Airport, has said summer travel bookings are up more than 200% compared to 2020 levels.

United Airlines also recently announced an order for 270 new aircraft, a mix of Boeing and Airbus jets, and said it plans to hire 25,000 new employees by 2026, including up to 3,000 new positions at its Dulles Airport hub.

TSA screened just shy of 2.2 million passengers at U.S. airports on Sunday, June 27, the busiest day for U.S. air travel since before the pandemic, and is now within 15% of pre-pandemic travel levels.