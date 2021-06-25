Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to open in Georgetown

Annapolis, Maryland-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls holds a grand opening for its new Georgetown location July 1.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has locations in Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls If you visit the new Georgetown location between July 1 and July 7, you will have a chance to win free lobster rolls for a year. Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will have a location on Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Annapolis, Maryland-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls holds a grand opening for its new Georgetown location July 1, and someone will win free lobster rolls for a year.

The Georgetown location is on Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, near the C & Canal. The Georgetown location is the 12th for Mason’s.

Mason’s opened its first D.C. location, in Dupont Circle, in 2020. A third D.C. location will open soon at the new Western Market food hall in Foggy Bottom. There also is one in Reston, Virginia.

Anyone who visits the new Georgetown location between July 1 and July 7 will have a chance to win free lobster rolls for a year. There will be just one winner, and the prize is one lobster roll per week for one calendar year. Mason’s says that’s worth about $780.

No prices are listed yet on the Georgetown website for Mason’s, but various lobster rolls on the Annapolis menu are about $17. The menu includes a shrimp roll, shrimp or lobster salads, lobster grilled cheese, lobster macaroni and cheese, lobster bisque and New England clam chowder.

In 2014, Dan Beck, a veteran seafood buyer in the restaurant industry who regularly visited Maine, opened the first Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls location in Annapolis. All lobsters are sustainably caught in Maine seas and immediately taken to a facility in Saco, Maine, where they are cooked.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has since grown to other locations in Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Others are planned for Virginia Beach; Austin, Texas; and the Mall of America in Minnesota.