CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Business & Finance » Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls…

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to open in Georgetown

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 10:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has locations in Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
If you visit the new Georgetown location between July 1 and July 7, you will have a chance to win free lobster rolls for a year.
Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will have a location on Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown.
Courtesy Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
(1/3)

Annapolis, Maryland-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls holds a grand opening for its new Georgetown location July 1, and someone will win free lobster rolls for a year.

The Georgetown location is on Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, near the C & Canal. The Georgetown location is the 12th for Mason’s.

Mason’s opened its first D.C. location, in Dupont Circle, in 2020. A third D.C. location will open soon at the new Western Market food hall in Foggy Bottom. There also is one in Reston, Virginia.

Anyone who visits the new Georgetown location between July 1 and July 7 will have a chance to win free lobster rolls for a year. There will be just one winner, and the prize is one lobster roll per week for one calendar year. Mason’s says that’s worth about $780.

No prices are listed yet on the Georgetown website for Mason’s, but various lobster rolls on the Annapolis menu are about $17. The menu includes a shrimp roll, shrimp or lobster salads, lobster grilled cheese, lobster macaroni and cheese, lobster bisque and New England clam chowder.

In 2014, Dan Beck, a veteran seafood buyer in the restaurant industry who regularly visited Maine, opened the first Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls location in Annapolis. All lobsters are sustainably caught in Maine seas and immediately taken to a facility in Saco, Maine, where they are cooked.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has since grown to other locations in Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Others are planned for Virginia Beach; Austin, Texas; and the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

House committee advances new whistleblower protections for federal employees

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up