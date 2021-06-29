Coronavirus News: Experts warn of variant 'breeding grounds' | Virus worries rise in Japan ahead of Olympics | Biden: COVID not yet finished | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Lidl’s latest store is in Merrifield

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 29, 2021, 8:26 AM

Lidl will open its latest store in Merrifield, Virginia, on June 30. (Courtesy Lidl)

Discount grocer Lidl, which has continued to expand locations in the D.C. suburbs, will open its latest store in Merrifield, Virginia, on June 30.

The Merrifield store is at 2901 Gallows Road. As part of its five-day grand opening event, Lidl will donate 50 cents to the Capital Area Food Bank for every shopper who signs up for its rewards program and sets the Merrifield store as their home store.

Merrifield will be Lidl’s 14th store in Northern Virginia. Lidl opened its second store in Manassas in April. The original Lidl store was the first Lidl opened in Northern Virginia three years ago.

It opened its 15th store in Wheaton, Maryland, earlier this year. Lidl is also committed to its first store in the District, at the Skyland Town Center development on Alabama Avenue in Southeast.

Lidl will continue expanding in the D.C. region.

In 2020, it acquired six former Shoppers Food locations in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lidl has thousands of stores throughout Europe. It established its North American headquarters in Arlington’s Crystal City several years ago to launch its U.S. expansion. Lidl expects to have more than 100 stores across the East Coast by the end of this year.

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

