Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Business & Finance » Etsy, Intellia rise; Carnival,…

Etsy, Intellia rise; Carnival, Exelixis fall

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing Co., down $8.42 to $239.96.

The airplane maker reportedly faces more delays with FAA certification of its 777X aircraft.

Exelixis Inc., down $5.40 to $18.02.

Investors were disappointed by results from a key study on a potential cancer treatment.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., up $44.60 to $133.43.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a developing treatment for a genetic disorder.

QAD Inc., up $14.15 to $87.05.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is buying the manufacturing software maker for about $2 billion.

Ventas Inc., down 30 cents to $58.01.

The healthcare facility owner and manager is buying New Senior Investment Group for about $2.3 billion.

Etsy Inc., up $13.61 to $198.41.

The online crafts marketplace is buying Brazil-based online marketplace Elo7 for $217 million.

Carnival Corp., down $1.98 to $26.15.

The cruise line operator plans to raise up to $500 million through a stock sale.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., up $4.11 to $28.86.

The biotechnology company reported encouraging results from a study on a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

Computers in your clothing? Army wants to embed chips into fabric

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up