Emmy Squared delivers more Detroit-style pizza to DC area

Emmy Squared will bring its Detroit-style pizzas to two more locations in the D.C. area, one at the Navy Yard and one in Old Town Alexandria.

One opens in D.C.’s Navy Yard in early June, another in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, later this summer.

Emmy Squared’s first restaurant opened in Brooklyn in 2016. It opened its first D.C. outpost in Shaw last year.

It now has locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia and Louisville, Kentucky, in addition to the D.C.-area locations.

Emmy Squared’s Alexandria location will replace the former Pizzeria Paradiso at 124 King St. in Old Town that closed last fall. The Navy Yard location is at 1300 4th St. SE, on the ground floor of The Bower condominium building.

Emmy Squared’s Detroit-style pizza is square, with and a crispy bottom. Pretzel bun sandwiches and burgers, salads, wings, garlic sticks and waffle fries are served as well.

Its restaurants offer a “weekend family meal” on weekends, a section of several menu items including salad, plates and pizza for four to six people, for $58.

The Navy Yard location will include outdoor seating.

The Alexandria Pizzeria Paradiso closed last October after 10 years. It still has locations in Georgetown, Dupont Circle and Hyattsville.