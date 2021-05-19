CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Amtrak offers fare sale…

Amtrak offers fare sale for students

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

May 19, 2021, 1:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Amtrak’s latest fare sale is for high school and college students planning a summer trip or returning home, or back to campus this fall.

Students between 17 and 24 can get 15% off travel throughout Amtrak’s nationwide network, including the Northeast corridor. The offer is valid through Dec. 30, for travel between now and Dec. 31. The discount may not be available on all trains on all days.

Students must apply for the discount online, and enter the code V814, and a valid student ID must be presented upon request.

Amtrak, which is marking its 50th anniversary this month, has rolled out a number of sales and promotions, and enhanced offerings to bring passengers back.

Amtrak now allows small dogs on all trains.

It has also added private rooms on trains from D.C. to New York and Boston.

Amtrak ridership is still down about 70% since before the pandemic, but work continues on its renovations and expansion at D.C.’s Union Station.

Amtrak also takes delivery of new, faster Acela trains next year.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up