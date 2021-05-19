Amtrak offers fare sale for students

Amtrak’s latest fare sale is for high school and college students planning a summer trip or returning home, or back to campus this fall.

Amtrak’s latest fare sale is for high school and college students planning a summer trip or returning home, or back to campus this fall.

Students between 17 and 24 can get 15% off travel throughout Amtrak’s nationwide network, including the Northeast corridor. The offer is valid through Dec. 30, for travel between now and Dec. 31. The discount may not be available on all trains on all days.

Students must apply for the discount online, and enter the code V814, and a valid student ID must be presented upon request.

Amtrak, which is marking its 50th anniversary this month, has rolled out a number of sales and promotions, and enhanced offerings to bring passengers back.

Amtrak now allows small dogs on all trains.

It has also added private rooms on trains from D.C. to New York and Boston.

Amtrak ridership is still down about 70% since before the pandemic, but work continues on its renovations and expansion at D.C.’s Union Station.

Amtrak also takes delivery of new, faster Acela trains next year.