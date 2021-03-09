CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Amtrak adds private rooms on DC trains to NY and Boston on overnight runs

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 9, 2021, 8:39 AM

Amtrak is offering bedrooms for $288 each way, per person, from D.C. to Boston, a 10-hour trip. (Courtesy Amtrak)

Amtrak is offering more privacy and space on some of its overnight Northeast Corridor trains from D.C. to New York and Boston.

Northeast Regional service will include a few trains with roomettes, bedrooms or accessible bedrooms starting April 5. A sample fare is $288 each way, per person from D.C. to Boston, a 10-hour trip.

Three trains are part of the schedule:

  • Amtrak Train 66 leaves D.C.’s Union Station every day at 10 p.m. and arrives at New York’s Penn Station at 1:55 a.m. and Boston South Station at 7:58 a.m.
  • Amtrak Train 67 travels Sundays through Thursdays, leaving Boston at 9:30 p.m. and arriving at Union Station at 7 a.m.
  • Amtrak Train 65 runs at slightly different arrivals times on Fridays and Saturdays.

Private rooms all have seating that folds into a bed, as well as bedding, towels and linens. Private rooms have a dedicated attendant with turn down service. A roomette is the smallest private room. A bedroom is twice the size and includes a private shower.

All private room passengers receive complimentary access to the Metropolitan lounge in D.C. and Boston, as well as a free alcoholic drink when boarding and a free continental breakfast the following morning.

Travelers also can combine adjoining rooms for suites. There are a limited number of family bedrooms that are the width of the car and include four convertible beds for two adults and two children. Wheelchair-accessible bedrooms are available as well.

Amtrak ridership is still down about 75% from pre-pandemic levels.

Here’s a short video of a bedroom from Amtrak:

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

