Amtrak marks 50th anniversary with 50% off sale

Amtrak is marking its 50th anniversary this year, with a number of promotions and sales, including a 50% off sale where one-way fares top out at $50 per segment.

The sale that runs through May 5 is good for travel between June 2 and Nov. 13.

The 50% off sale applies to coach class on all routes across the country, including the Northeast Regional Service, as well as Acela business class between D.C. and New York and Acela stops in between.

Space is limited and the discount may not be available on all trains at all times. Amtrak’s sale details are online.

For example, you can go from D.C.’s Union Station on Acela trains to Philadelphia for little as $41 each way and as little as $50 to New York City. On Amtrak’s standard Northeast Regional Service, the cost of going from D.C. to Philadelphia is $19 and to New York, $30.

Amtrak said the sale prices are valid on all routes except the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh only), Pacific Surfliner, New Haven-Springfield Shuttle and 7000-8999 thruway connecting services.

Last month, Amtrak began repainting some of its locomotives with 50th anniversary logos.

Amtrak began service with 184 trains a day on May 1, 1971. The first train departed New York City for Philadelphia shortly after midnight that day.

While ridership is still down more than 70% since before the pandemic. Amtrak continues work on renovations and expansion at D.C.’s Union Station that will double the station’s concourse capacity. It will take delivery of new, faster Acela trains in 2022.