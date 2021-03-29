CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia unemployment rate remains below national average

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 29, 2021, 8:41 AM

Unemployment rates in February fell in the District, Maryland and Virginia, and Virginia’s jobless rate remains significantly below the national average.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says D.C.’s seasonally-adjusted February unemployment rate was 8.1%, down from 8.4% in January. Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, matching the national unemployment rate, down from 6.4% in January. Virginia’s unemployment rate in February was 5.2%, down from 5.3%.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate in February was 6.2%. The Labor Department reports March unemployment and jobs growth numbers April 2.

Even with unemployment rates continuing to improve, the number of jobs remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

The District’s civilian labor force was down 71,300 jobs from February 2020, or 8.9%. In Maryland, the year-over-year deficit was 165,000 jobs, or 6%. In Virginia, the number of jobs was down 4.8% from a year ago, or 197,300 jobs.

Unemployment rates in February were lower in 23 states and the District, higher in 4 states and unchanged in 23.

Hawaii and New York had the highest state unemployment rates last month, at 9.2% and 8.9%. South Dakota and Utah had the lowest, at 2.9% and 3.0%.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

