Virginia unemployment rate remains below national average

Unemployment rates in February fell in the District, Maryland and Virginia, and Virginia’s jobless rate remains significantly below the national average.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says D.C.’s seasonally-adjusted February unemployment rate was 8.1%, down from 8.4% in January. Maryland’s unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, matching the national unemployment rate, down from 6.4% in January. Virginia’s unemployment rate in February was 5.2%, down from 5.3%.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate in February was 6.2%. The Labor Department reports March unemployment and jobs growth numbers April 2.

Even with unemployment rates continuing to improve, the number of jobs remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

The District’s civilian labor force was down 71,300 jobs from February 2020, or 8.9%. In Maryland, the year-over-year deficit was 165,000 jobs, or 6%. In Virginia, the number of jobs was down 4.8% from a year ago, or 197,300 jobs.

Unemployment rates in February were lower in 23 states and the District, higher in 4 states and unchanged in 23.

Hawaii and New York had the highest state unemployment rates last month, at 9.2% and 8.9%. South Dakota and Utah had the lowest, at 2.9% and 3.0%.