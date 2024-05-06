Vinyl records, vintage clothing may continue at Union Station Market

A pop-up holiday market at Union Station featuring local vendors has remained well past its originally planned run, and will likely renew its deal again this summer.

Union Station Market vendors set up their shops in Union Station’s historic Main Hall every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., currently scheduled through June 8.

The market is run by DCBB Productions owner David Ross, who owns arts and cultural venue Eckington Hall in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood. Union Station Market is the first-ever artisan market at Union Station.

Vendors sell everything from baked goods to jewelry. Among the most popular vendors are those selling old vinyl records, vintage clothing and photos and prints. Vendors pay a $100 weekly fee to set up.

Ross’ goal is to grow the market to as many as 15 or 20 vendors per week. Potential vendors can fill out an application online.

It is a unique location for local vendors.

“Aside from the beauty of the Main Hall, which is quite beautiful, the range of people that room attracts is extraordinary. All walks of life. Tourists, commuters, Washingtonians just stopping by,” Ross said. “As someone who has produced markets all over D.C., it’s one of the most inspiring environments.”

Union Station Market debuted last December and extended its licensing agreement with manager JLL a few months later. Ross expects to do so again in June.

Ross previously managed arts venue Dupont Underground, D.C.’s Funk Parade, numerous pop-up spaces, and has worked with the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts to bring local artists there.

Eckington Hall, at JBG Smith’s Eckington Yards development, was originally launched as a photo gallery. It now hosts weekly events, including comedy shows, concerts, and workshops.

