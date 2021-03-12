CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Novavax reports COVID-19 vaccine…

Novavax reports COVID-19 vaccine more than 96% effective

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 12, 2021, 9:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax Inc. reports final results from its Phase 3 human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.K. showed it was 96.4% effective against the original strain of the virus, and highly effective against variants.

The Novavax study in the U.K. included more than 15,000 participants between 18 and 84 years old, including 27% over the age of 65.

Its final report says the two-dose vaccine was 86.3% effective against the more contagious variant of the virus that has been circulating in the U.K.

It proved 100% effective against severe disease and death in the U.K. study.

“We are very encouraged by the data showing that NVX-CoV2374 not only provided complete protection against the most severe forms of the disease, but also drastically reduced mild and moderate disease across both trials. Importantly, both studies confirmed efficacy against the variant strains,” said Stanley Erck, Novavax president and CEO.

In another study with 2,700 adults in South Africa, the Novavax vaccine was 55.4% effective against a South African variant of the virus among HIV-negative participants.

Novavax has ongoing clinical trials for its vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico. It has not said when it may apply to seek regulatory approval for use of its vaccine.

Novavax was awarded up to $1.6 billion through the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed program supporting companies that area developing COVID-19 vaccines. It is opening a new research and development and manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg and adding hundreds of jobs. It also has several global manufacturing partners for its potential vaccine.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

Retirement of TIC 2.0 'a godsend' for State Dept

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

USPS looks to shed 60K administrative employees in 10-year business plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up