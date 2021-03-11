CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Broad gains in stocks pushed several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%, but remains below the record high it set last month.

The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law. Crude oil prices rose more than 2%, and Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.53 points, or 1%, to 3,939.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.57 points, or 0.6%, to 32,485.59.

The Nasdaq rose 329.84 points, or 2.5%, to 13,398.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.86 points, or 2.3% to 2,338.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 97.40 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 989.29 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 478.52 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.33 points, or 6.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 183.27 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 1,879.11 points, or 6.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 510.39 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 363.69 points, or 18.4%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up