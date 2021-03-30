Barca Pier & Wine Bar opens on the Old Town waterfront

Prolific Alexandria restaurant owner Alexandria Restaurant Partners has opened its newest restaurant in Old Town, called Barca Pier & Wine Bar.

Prolific Alexandria, Virginia, restaurant owner Alexandria Restaurant Partners has opened its newest restaurant in Old Town, called Barca Pier & Wine Bar.

The open-air restaurant is directly on the Potomac River, on a former shipping pier, and was constructed from industrial freight containers. It has seating for 120 outside and 65 in the wine bar.

It sits in the redeveloped Robinson’s Landing in Old Town, next to Ada’s on the River, a restaurant serving wood-fired steaks and fresh seafood, which Alexandria Restaurant Partners opened earlier this year.

The Barca Pier & Wine Bar menu is Mediterranean-influenced, with tapas, Montaditos (miniature sandwiches) and sharing plates priced between $8 and $27. The wine bar also serves charcuterie and cheeses sold by the ounce.

“The past year has seen challenges unlike anything the restaurant world has known before. With the opening of Ada’s on the River, and now Barca Pier and Wine Bar, we have had the unique opportunity to create hundreds of new jobs in a time when opportunities are scarce,” said Alexandria Restaurant Partners’ Dave Nicholas.

Barca Pier & Wine Bar, at 2 Pioneer Mill Way, is open for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch.

Robinson’s Landing, a joint venture by developer EYA, JBG Smith and Mitsui Fudosan America, includes multimillion-dollar condos and townhomes, a revitalized pier, boating docks, space for public outdoor entertainment and a waterfront promenade.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners’ other restaurants include The Majestic, Vola’s Dockside Grill and Theismann’s Restaurant and Bar, all in Old Town, as well as Palette 22 in Arlington County’s Shirlington neighborhood. It also owns two restaurants in Orlando.