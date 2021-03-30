CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Business & Finance » Barca Pier & Wine…

Barca Pier & Wine Bar opens on the Old Town waterfront

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 30, 2021, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Barca Pier & Wine Bar menu is Mediterranean-influenced, with tapas, Montaditos (miniature sandwiches), and sharing plates priced between $8 and $27. The wine bar also serves charcuterie and cheeses sold by the ounce. (Courtesy Alexandria Restaurant Partners)

Prolific Alexandria, Virginia, restaurant owner Alexandria Restaurant Partners has opened its newest restaurant in Old Town, called Barca Pier & Wine Bar.

The open-air restaurant is directly on the Potomac River, on a former shipping pier, and was constructed from industrial freight containers. It has seating for 120 outside and 65 in the wine bar.

It sits in the redeveloped Robinson’s Landing in Old Town, next to Ada’s on the River, a restaurant serving wood-fired steaks and fresh seafood, which Alexandria Restaurant Partners opened earlier this year.

The Barca Pier & Wine Bar menu is Mediterranean-influenced, with tapas, Montaditos (miniature sandwiches) and sharing plates priced between $8 and $27. The wine bar also serves charcuterie and cheeses sold by the ounce.

“The past year has seen challenges unlike anything the restaurant world has known before. With the opening of Ada’s on the River, and now Barca Pier and Wine Bar, we have had the unique opportunity to create hundreds of new jobs in a time when opportunities are scarce,” said Alexandria Restaurant Partners’ Dave Nicholas.

Barca Pier & Wine Bar, at 2 Pioneer Mill Way, is open for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch.

Robinson’s Landing, a joint venture by developer EYA, JBG Smith and Mitsui Fudosan America, includes multimillion-dollar condos and townhomes, a revitalized pier, boating docks, space for public outdoor entertainment and a waterfront promenade.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners’ other restaurants include The Majestic, Vola’s Dockside Grill and Theismann’s Restaurant and Bar, all in Old Town, as well as Palette 22 in Arlington County’s Shirlington neighborhood. It also owns two restaurants in Orlando.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared services this year

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

OMB requires updated EIS transition plan in IT passback guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up