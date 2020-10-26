ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Wood-fired steaks, seafood at new Alexandria waterfront restaurant

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

October 26, 2020, 8:48 AM

Ada’s on the River will open in early 2021. (Courtesy Alexandria Restaurant Partners)

A wood-fired restaurant will join multi-million dollar condos and other development at Old Town Alexandria’s new Robinson Landing development on the Potomac River in the Virginia city.

Ada’s on the River will open in early 2021 with a menu featuring “a selection of wood-fired prime steaks, fresh seafood and creative vegetarian dishes,” said Alexandria Restaurant Partners, which operates several other Old Town restaurants, including Mia’s Italian Kitchen, The Majestic and Vola’s Dockside Grill.

Ada’s will feature “a selection of wood-fired prime steaks, fresh seafood and creative vegetarian dishes.” (Courtesy Alexandria Restaurant Partners)

Ada’s — named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century mathematician who contributed to the development of the first mechanical computer — will have 15-foot floor-to-ceiling windows with Potomac River views and a wood-burning oven center stage.

It will have a large outdoor patio on the riverfront.

The restaurant’s kitchen will be overseen by chef Randall Matthews, whose resume includes stints at The Greenbrier, the Georgetown Four Seasons and St. Anselm D.C.

It is part of a new condominium development at Duke Street and Strand Street, where condos are now selling for as much as $5 million.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners also will open a second Robinson Landing restaurant, BARCA Wine Bar & Pier, later next year.

The Robinson Landing development includes the condos, as well as townhouses, docks for boaters, outdoor entertainment space, a waterfront promenade and a revitalized pier.

