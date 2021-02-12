Where Aldi is opening new DC-area stores this year

Aldi currently has about 20 stores in the D.C. area, spread throughout suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia, with one location in Northeast D.C., near RFK Stadium.

Aldi plans to open about 100 new stores nationwide this year, focusing on Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast, the discount grocer said this week.

Plans include at least three new Aldi locations in the D.C. area.

While Aldi did not release an official list of new locations nationwide, an Aldi spokesman told WTOP that plans include new Maryland stores in North Bethesda and Capitol Heights, along with one in Haymarket, Virginia.

They are expected to open by the end of 2021; Aldi did not provide exact addresses.

Aldi currently has about 20 stores in the D.C. area, spread throughout suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia, with one location in Northeast D.C., near RFK Stadium.

As part of its 2021 expansion, Aldi said it would expand its online grocery ordering channels and add curbside pickup to an additional 500 stores by the end of the year.

Aldi said grocery delivery through Instacart from almost all its stores will continue.

Aldi said it has a goal of 2,500 stores in the U.S. within the next two years, making it the third-largest grocery seller in the U.S., behind Kroger and Walmart.