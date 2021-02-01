CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Business & Finance » Plant-based Planta to replace…

Plant-based Planta to replace Cafe Deluxe in Bethesda

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

February 1, 2021, 8:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Plant-based restaurant chain Planta offers plant-based salads, pizza, burgers and other dishes. (Courtesy Planta Restaurants)

Toronto-based Planta, a plant-based restaurant chain with restaurants in Toronto and Florida, is opening its first U.S. location outside of Florida in Bethesda, Maryland.

Planta will take the space of the former Cafe Deluxe at Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row, which closed early last year.

When it opens this summer, Planta will have 140 seats inside and a 50-seat outdoor patio. The menu includes dishes such as Ahi Watermelon Nigiri, cauliflower tots, Bang Bang broccoli, plant-based salads and pizzas, and a plant-based burger.

One of Planta’s six other restaurants is also in a Federal Realty property, CocoWalk Shopping Center in Miami.

Planta is also planning a location in New York City soon.

The Bethesda restaurant will be at 4910 Elm St. It did not give an exact summer opening date.

Bethesda Row has more than two dozen restaurants now. D.C.’s Chiko recently opened its third area location at Bethesda Row, in space formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Prima.

Chef Jose Andres is also converting the Bethesda Row location of his tapas chain Jaleo into Spanish Diner, a local outpost of the casual Spanish restaurant Andres opened in Manhattan in 2019.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up