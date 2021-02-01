Plant-based Planta to replace Cafe Deluxe in Bethesda

Toronto-based Planta, a plant-based restaurant chain with restaurants in Toronto and Florida, is opening its first U.S. location outside of Florida in Bethesda, Maryland. The menu includes plant-based salads, pizzas and burgers.

Toronto-based Planta, a plant-based restaurant chain with restaurants in Toronto and Florida, is opening its first U.S. location outside of Florida in Bethesda, Maryland.

Planta will take the space of the former Cafe Deluxe at Federal Realty’s Bethesda Row, which closed early last year.

When it opens this summer, Planta will have 140 seats inside and a 50-seat outdoor patio. The menu includes dishes such as Ahi Watermelon Nigiri, cauliflower tots, Bang Bang broccoli, plant-based salads and pizzas, and a plant-based burger.

One of Planta’s six other restaurants is also in a Federal Realty property, CocoWalk Shopping Center in Miami.

Planta is also planning a location in New York City soon.

The Bethesda restaurant will be at 4910 Elm St. It did not give an exact summer opening date.

Bethesda Row has more than two dozen restaurants now. D.C.’s Chiko recently opened its third area location at Bethesda Row, in space formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Prima.

Chef Jose Andres is also converting the Bethesda Row location of his tapas chain Jaleo into Spanish Diner, a local outpost of the casual Spanish restaurant Andres opened in Manhattan in 2019.