How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Major indexes ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Friday. The S&P 500 closed slightly lower to mark its first losing week in the last three.

Declines for several Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Amazon helped pull the index down even as other indexes rose.

Small-company stocks did far better than the rest of the market, as they have since the beginning of the year. Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.26 points, or 0.2%, to 3,906.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98 point, less than 0.1%, to 31,494.32.

The Nasdaq rose 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 13,874.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.30 points, or 2.2%, to 2,266.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 28.12 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.92 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 221.01 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.67 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 150.64 points, or 4%.

The Dow is up 887.84 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 968.18 points, or 7.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.83 points, or 14.8%.

