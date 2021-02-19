First hotel near Audi Field opens

The nine-story, 154-room hotel overlooks the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers. Along with a full-service restaurant, the hotel has a 3,500-square-foot rooftop terrace with a lounge and fire pits.

The Buzzard Point neighborhood in southwest D.C. that’s already home to Audi Field and new apartment buildings now has its first hotel.

The Cambria Hotel Washington, DC Capitol Riverfront is at 69 Q Street SW.

The nine-story, 154-room hotel overlooks the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers. Its development was a joint venture between The Donohoe Companies and Koucar Management. The project delivered on time, in just over two years.

The hotel’s full-service restaurant, Rowhouse, has outdoor seating. The hotel also has a 3,500-square-foot rooftop terrace with a lounge and fire pits.

The Cambria brand is part of Rockville, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International’s portfolio. The Buzzard Point location will likely cater to business travelers with more than 2,500 square feet of meeting and events space.

There are other Cambria-branded hotels near the D.C. convention center and in College Park, Maryland.

Cambria opened the Cambria Hotel Ocean City Bayfront in Ocean City, Maryland, last month.

Last summer, the 480-unit luxury apartment building RiverPoint opened in the former U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Buzzard Point, and the 450-unit Watermark apartment building opened nearby.