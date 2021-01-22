Tysons leads region for new apartment construction

In Tysons, Virginia, developers have delivered more than 2,500 new units in large buildings in the last five years, many in high-rise apartment buildings.

Most of the construction cranes dotting the skylines in the D.C. region are building residential properties — and new apartment deliveries in Tysons, Virginia, top suburban development locally.

Tysons is also a leader for apartment construction in recent years nationally.

RentCafe analyzed data for large-scale apartment buildings of 50 units or more in suburban areas that have delivered in the last five years. In Tysons, developers have delivered 2,562 new units in large buildings in the last five years. That puts Tysons No. 10 nationally for new apartment unit deliveries, and No. 1 in the D.C. region.

Tysons has a 42% share of newly built rentals in the region’s suburbs, and almost half of those new apartments in Tysons have been built since 2016.

Those new Tysons apartments are also spread across large buildings — at least 13 stories high.

Developers are meeting demand for the Tysons region’s growing population, which now totals almost 24,000 residents, according to Yardi Matrix data analyzed by RentCafe.

In the D.C. region, Fredericksburg, Virginia, ranks No. 2 for new apartment units delivered, at 1,761. That’s followed by Laurel, Maryland, at 1,168 new units.

The RentCafe data covers suburbs only, excluding the booming apartment construction in the District.

Suburban Texas claims more than a third of the national list. Of suburbs with the most new apartments delivered since 2016, eight are in Texas. Colorado is second, with three suburbs in the top five.

Florida, Arizona and Nevada suburbs are also in the top 20.

Below is a map of the top 20 suburban metro markets for new apartment unit deliveries since 2016, courtesy RentCafe: