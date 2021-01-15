Sports bar Quincy’s is opening a Potomac location

Quincy’s, with three popular sports bars and restaurants in Montgomery County, Maryland, is adding a fourth location in Potomac.

Quincy’s, with three popular sports bars and restaurants in Montgomery County, is adding a fourth location in Potomac, Maryland.

Quincy’s Potomac Bar & Grill will open Jan. 18 in the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center at 1093 Seven Locks Road, in space formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Amici Miei, which relocated in late 2017 to a new location in Rockville.

The space has been renovated to include a four-sided bar, communal tables and booths, a large, currently heated, patio, and 33 flat-screen TVs inside and 3 outside.

The bar will have 20 beers on tap.

The menu is similar to other Quincy’s locations, and spans three pages with everything from wings to pizza, burgers and linguini, and now grilled steaks, pot pies, beef stew and fried chicken. Prices range from $6 to $37.

There also are USB ports around the bar and at every booth.

Restaurateur Marty Magill opened the first Quincy’s location in Gaithersburg in 2008, and owns a second location in Damascus. A Quincy’s South location opened in North Bethesda in 2014, with Magill and partners Jeff Greenberg, John Sahakian and Chris McCasland, who have also partnered on the Potomac location.

Greenberg’s owns the Bracket Room sports bar in Arlington, Virginia, and Bassett’s restaurant in Poolsville. Sahakian owns boxing clubs Title Boxing in Rockville and North Bethesda. McCasland owns portable bonfire maker City Bonfires in Rockville.

Quincy’s Potomac plans happy hours every weekday and weekend specials. Game nights and live music will follow once COVID-19 dining restrictions are lifted.