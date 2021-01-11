INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
King Street Oyster Bar comes to Potomac

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

January 11, 2021, 9:41 AM

Developer Foulger-Pratt’s Park Potomac is a mixed-use residential development with a Harris Teeter store built around a plaza. King Street Oyster Bar joins several other restaurants including Founding Farmers and Sugo. (Courtesy Foulger-Pratt)

King Street Oyster Bar, named “one of the best oyster bars west of D.C.” by Virginia Living magazine in 2018, is opening an outpost in Potomac, Maryland, in February.

It will be the fourth location for King Street.

The Leesburg restaurant opened in historic downtown Leesburg in 2016, to fill a void of oyster bars in Loudoun County, according to owners Rick Allison and Jorge Esguerra.

The business partners opened a second location in historic downtown Middleburg in 2017, and last year opened a restaurant in D.C.’s NoMa, at 22 M St. in Northeast.

The Potomac restaurant will be at 12435 Park Potomac Ave. in the Park Potomac development.  The 4,000-square-foot restaurant, with sizable patio seating, replaces the former Addie’s restaurant, a seafood restaurant which closed last summer.

It will be open daily for lunch and dinner as well as weekend brunch.

Developer Foulger-Pratt’s Park Potomac is a mixed-use residential development with a Harris Teeter store built around a plaza. The development features several other restaurants, including Founding Farmers, Sugo, and Gringos & Mariachis.

King Street Oyster Bar sources oysters from the East Coast, West Coast and Canada. On any given day, it offers 12 varieties.

In addition to its restaurants, King Street also operates two food trucks.

