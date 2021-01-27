CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 4:52 PM

The stock market posted its biggest drop since October Wednesday, led by declines in several Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 gave up 2.6%. The selling was broad, though technology giants including Facebook, Netflix and Google’s parent company accounted for a big part of the pullback. The Federal Reserve stressed its commitment to keep interest rates low.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 98.85 points, or 2.6%, to 3,750.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 633.87 points, or 2%, to 30,303.17.

The Nasdaq fell 355.47 points, or 2.6%, to 13,270.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 41.16 points, or 1.9%, to 2,108.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 90.70 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 693.81 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 272.47 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 60.06 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 5.30 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 303.31 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 382.32 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 133.84 points, or 6.8%.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

