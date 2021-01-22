Alexandria’s Restaurant Week To-Go is back, and solo diners are included

Participating restaurants are offering dinner for two for $49. This time, many of the restaurants are also offering dinner for one, for $25.

The pandemic has changed the way D.C.-area diners enjoy their meals, and it has also altered the way area “restaurant weeks” promote local restaurants.

In Alexandria, Restaurant Week To-Go is back. The promotion, focusing on meals to go, for curbside pickup or takeout, was initially offered in August. The winter Restaurant Week To-Go includes more than 60 Alexandria restaurants in Old Town, Del Ray, Alexandria’s West End and other Alexandria neighborhoods through Feb. 7.

Like last summer’s promotion, participating restaurants are offering dinner for two for $49. This time, many of the restaurants are also offering dinner for one, for $25.

Most packages for two include appetizers, entrees and a bottle of wine. Single-diner offerings include three-course meals.

Visit Alexandria, the Restaurant Week To-Go’s sponsor, has posted all participating restaurants and available menus online.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Winter Restaurant Week, which actually runs two weeks, begins Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 7, with nearly 190 restaurants in D.C., Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs participating. That promotion includes prix-fixe dinner menus at $35 or $55, and lunch menus for $22, and is also focused on takeout and delivery.

The RAMW restaurant week was originally scheduled to start this week, but was postponed because of the inauguration and security concerns.

Participating RAMW Restaurant Week restaurants are also posted online.