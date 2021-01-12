DC Restaurant Week postponed until after inauguration, will run for 2 weeks

Winter Restaurant Week for the D.C. region has been postponed by one week because of security concerns over inauguration week in D.C.

Winter Restaurant Week, with restaurants in the District, Maryland and Virginia, scheduled to begin next week, has been postponed by one week because of security concerns surrounding the presidential inauguration in D.C.

The extended two-week promotion with pre-set prices for multicourse meals will now run from Monday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Feb 7.

Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington president Kathy Hollinger says the decision to postpone Winter Restaurant Week was made “given the fluid nature of activities and regulatory measures tied to Washington, D.C.’s current State of Emergency affecting the region.”

There will be many deals this year, as restaurants pull out all the stops to help their depressed sales, but inside dining likely will still be restricted, depending on the jurisdiction the restaurants are in.

Nearly 190 restaurants in D.C., Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs are taking part in Winter Restaurant Week this year. The entire list is online.

Most restaurants are offering a combination of $35 and $55 pre-fixe dinner menus. Many are offering $22 lunch combinations. There is also an added emphasis on takeout and delivery specials, with some offering family meals to go, with further prices ranging from $60 to $200 for two to four people.

The Restaurant Association’s website has links for customers who have already booked reservations to rebook for new dates for when the postponed Winter Restaurant Week begins.

“Until then, the public is encouraged to support the region’s restaurants in whatever ways they can with takeout, delivery and on-premises dining available in Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland, and takeout, delivery and outdoor dining in D.C.,” Hollinger said.