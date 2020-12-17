New unemployment filings continue to rise in Virginia

The number of Virginians filing initial claims for unemployment benefits rose by more than 4,400 last week after more than doubling the previous week.

Initial unemployment claims in D.C. and Maryland were little changed.

Nationwide, the Department of Labor reports initial claims totaled 885,000 in the week ending Dec. 12, the highest number of weekly claims since early September. As of last week, 5.5 million Americans were receiving standard unemployment benefits, down 273,000 from the previous week.

On an unadjusted basis, initial claims for unemployment benefits last week totaled 935,138.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits, unadjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

District of Columbia:

Week ending Dec. 12: 1,610

Week ending Dec. 4: 1,679

Maryland:

Week ending Dec. 12: 10,247

Week ending Dec. 4: 10.204

Virginia:

Week ending Dec. 12: 21,095

Week ending Dec. 4: 16,654

The Department of Labor posts initial jobless claims by state online.