Home prices in DC’s suburbs keep climbing

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

December 24, 2020, 8:37 AM

DC home for sale sign
Home sales throughout the D.C. suburbs were up double digits from a year ago last month, and in Northern Virginia, prices were generally up double digits as well.

Arlington County remains the most expensive D.C. suburb, with a median selling price of $660,000 in November, up 20% from last November, according to Long & Foster data. The number of homes that sold in Arlington last month — 221 — was 23% more than a year ago.

The good news for potential buyers in Arlington is that the 530 active listings at the end of November was up 122% from November 2019.

The 228 sales in Alexandria in November was 50% more than a year ago. The median price of $600,000 was up 12%. Loudoun County sales were up 38%, and its median selling price of $560,000 was up 14%.

Sales in Fairfax and Prince William counties were up 30% and 45%, respectively, with a median price in Fairfax County of $574,000, up 7%. The median price in Prince William County was $410,000, up 9%.

In the Maryland suburbs, sales were also significantly higher than a year ago last month.

Closed sales in Montgomery County were up 24%, and the median price of $490,000 was up 5%. Sales in Prince George’s County were up 18%, and the median price was up 14% to 359,950.

Below are snapshots of housing market activity in the Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs from Long & Foster Real Estate.

A snapshot of housing market activity in the Maryland suburbs.
A snapshot of housing market activity in the Northern Virginia suburbs.

