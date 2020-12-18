CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 74 cents to $49.10 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 76 cents to $52.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.40 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.51 a gallon. January natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.50 to $1,888.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 15 cents to $26.03 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.31 Japanese yen from 103.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2241 from $1.2264.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

Can the government pull its cybersecurity trousers back up?

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up