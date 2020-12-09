CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 3:32 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 8 cents to $45.52 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 2 cents to $48.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.28 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.40 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $36.40 to $1,838.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 75 cents to $23.99 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.23 Japanese yen from 104.18 yen. The euro fell to $1.2072 from $1.2103.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

