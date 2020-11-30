DC’s Smoke & Barrel closes, hopes to downsize

Popular Adams Morgan BBQ joint and pub Smoke & Barrel has closed, though the owner is hoping it will be able to reopen early next year with lower rent and less space.

Smoke & Barrel, at 2471 18th St. Northwest, opened in 2011 with the slogan “Beer, BBQ and Bourbon.”

“We have come to the realization that with the pandemic back on the rise and such limitations on dine-in service and our need to survive almost purely on carryout and delivery, we cannot survive the winter with our existing format,” owner John Andrade posted on the restaurant’s website and social media.

“Therefore, we have made the painful decision not to reopen after the Thanksgiving break but instead work towards finding a more functional and financially viable way to move forward.”

To the restaurant’s patrons, Andrade said, “We are truly grateful for all the support we have received from you all and it has definitely helped keep us in the fight up to this point.”

Andrade told WTOP that he is negotiating with the landlord to reduce his space from two levels to just one, and is seeking additional funding. He added that if those two things fall into place, he may be able to reopen the Smoke & Barrel location in mid- to late-January.

Smoke & Barrel had a patron following for both traditional barbecue, smoked on the spot, and less traditional twists and meatless barbecue options.

Andrade operates two other restaurants, Brookland Pint in Northeast D.C. and Meridian Pint in Arlington, Virginia.