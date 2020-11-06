CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
More socially distanced dining: The Yards becomes The Lodge

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

November 6, 2020, 8:33 AM

The Yards sundeck in October, as Glamp Yards. It will be transformed into a ski lodge later this month.
The Yards sundeck in October, as Glamp Yards. It will be transformed into a ski lodge later this month. (Courtesy Brookfield Properties)

Nine restaurants will join together for another socially distanced outdoor dining theme weekend at The Yards in Capitol Riverfront on the Southeast Waterfront later this month called The Lodge.

Similar to the recent Glamp Yards, held in October, The Yard’s large sundeck area will be set up with a ski-theme and dining tables for groups of two to four.

Brookfield Properties’ The Yards calls it Alpine-chic decor with cozy seating.

Tickets, which range from $50 for two, to $100 or $150 for groups of four, go on sale Nov. 9. Last month’s Glamp Yards sold out.

The Lodge seating is available by reservation only and can be reserved for 90-minute windows in the evening Friday, Nov. 20, and during the day on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22.

There will also be kid- and parent-friendly activities on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Reservations include snack boxes and drinks in three tiers, which can be picked up from the diner’s choice of restaurant.

Participating restaurants include La Famosa, Hatoba, Shilling Canning Co., District Winery, Ice Cream Jubilee, Agua 301, Maxwell Park, Anchovy Social and Osteria Morini.

Those with reservations will have their temperatures taken before entering and the outdoor dining area designated as The Lodge for the weekend will be limited for 48 people at any given time.

Reservations are available online, staring Nov. 9.

