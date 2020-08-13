New unemployment claims in DC, Maryland and Virginia fall by 13,000

New jobless claims fell by almost 13,000 last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia combined.

New filings for unemployment benefits nationwide last week fell below 1 million for the first time since March 21.

A total of 963,000 initial jobless claims were filed during the week ending Aug. 8 — 228,000 fewer new claims from the previous week.

On an unadjusted basis, which excludes seasonal factors, first time claims for unemployment benefits nationwide last week totaled 831,856.

New claims fell significantly in the District, Maryland and Virginia, but still totaled more than 37,000.

Initial jobless claims, unadjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

D.C.:

Week ending Aug. 8: 1,630

Week ending Aug. 1: 2,250

Maryland:

Week ending Aug. 8: 7,633

Week ending Aug. 1: 10,835

Virginia:

Week ending Aug. 8: 14,761

Week ending Aug. 1: 23,918

The Labor Department posts weekly new unemployment claims online.