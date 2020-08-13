CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Saliva test could be 'game changer' | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Business & Finance » New unemployment claims in…

New unemployment claims in DC, Maryland and Virginia fall by 13,000

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

August 13, 2020, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
New jobless claims fell by almost 13,000 last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia combined. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/glegorly)

New filings for unemployment benefits nationwide last week fell below 1 million for the first time since March 21.

A total of 963,000 initial jobless claims were filed during the week ending Aug. 8 — 228,000 fewer new claims from the previous week.

New jobless claims fell by almost 13,000 last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia combined.

On an unadjusted basis, which excludes seasonal factors, first time claims for unemployment benefits nationwide last week totaled 831,856.

New claims fell significantly in the District, Maryland and Virginia, but still totaled more than 37,000.

Initial jobless claims, unadjusted, in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

D.C.:

Week ending Aug. 8: 1,630

Week ending Aug. 1: 2,250

Maryland:

Week ending Aug. 8: 7,633

Week ending Aug. 1: 10,835

Virginia:

Week ending Aug. 8: 14,761

Week ending Aug. 1: 23,918

The Labor Department posts weekly new unemployment claims online.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up