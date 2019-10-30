Silver Diner: 30 years and still growing

Silver Diner will open its newest location at a mixed-use development off I-395 near Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria campus.

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location at a mixed-use development off I-395 near Northern Virginia Community College’s Alexandria campus.

The 6,600-square-foot restaurant will be part of Weingarten Realty Investors’ West Alex, a Harris Teeter-anchored building at King and North Beauregard streets.

It will open next summer and will be Silver Diner’s 18th location.

Silver Diner partners Bob Giaimo and executive chef Vpe Von Hengst opened the first Silver Diner in Rockville in 1989 as something a bit more upscale than typical diners, but with familiar touches such as tabletop jukeboxes, booths and all-day breakfast menus.

The two spent a year visiting more than 500 diners across the country for ideas.

New York private-equity firm Goode Partners LLC invested in Silver Diner Inc. in 2016 to help the chain continue its expansion.

Silver Diner has locations throughout the mid-Atlantic, including D.C., Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.

In 2015, the company opened its first Silver New American Brasserie, a more upscale restaurant concept in downtown Bethesda. In 2017, it opened a second Silver New American Brasserie at Cathedral Commons, in D.C.’s Cleveland Park.

